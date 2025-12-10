State Street Corp Sells 219,062 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,198,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 106,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $190.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $208.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.