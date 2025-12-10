State Street Corp Has $4.05 Billion Stake in Cigna Group $CI

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 209,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,053,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Research cut shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.84.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

