Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $3,556,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,953,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,761,000 after buying an additional 675,292 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE O opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

