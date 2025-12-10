State Street Corp Sells 2,059,242 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,933,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,059,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $3,379,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,802,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 364.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,461,000 after buying an additional 3,269,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after buying an additional 3,070,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $171,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 207,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,959.70. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

