Maven Securities LTD Makes New $210,000 Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.95. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $278.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $251.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRAX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.