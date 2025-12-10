State Street Corp Boosts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,180,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,661,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $795.27 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $895.58. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $816.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

