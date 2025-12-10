State Street Corp Acquires 1,529,026 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $3,624,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after buying an additional 6,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $578,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.