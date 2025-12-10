Maven Securities LTD Sells 7,533 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.5%

GDX opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.