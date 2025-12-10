Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 22,780,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 12,162,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Distil Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17.

Distil (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter. Distil had a negative net margin of 109.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Distil Plc will post 0.0084848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

