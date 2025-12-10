Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,703 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,080,000 after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $789,307.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $849,695.88. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,293 shares of company stock worth $6,124,092. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

