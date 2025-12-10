Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles Cohn Acquires 177,969 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 177,969 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $249,156.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,599,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,790. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nerdy Trading Up 8.0%

NRDY stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Nerdy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%.The business had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

