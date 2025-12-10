Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,194.04. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

