T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Letitia Long Sells 1,457 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Letitia Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.17 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.90 and its 200-day moving average is $231.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

