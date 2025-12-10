Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.34 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 19462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Enersys Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enersys by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after acquiring an additional 82,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,874,000 after acquiring an additional 158,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

