Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Sells 10,000 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 438,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,459. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.