Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Director George Raymond Zage III Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 50,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,113,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,610,453.33. This represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grindr alerts:

On Thursday, December 4th, George Raymond Zage III acquired 80,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, George Raymond Zage III bought 75,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Raymond Zage III purchased 100,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, George Raymond Zage III purchased 150,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $1,936,500.00.

On Friday, November 28th, George Raymond Zage III acquired 150,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, George Raymond Zage III bought 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $13,150,000.00.

Grindr Trading Down 0.8%

GRND opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.Grindr’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Grindr during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grindr by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 1,058,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Grindr by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,043,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Grindr by 49.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grindr

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.