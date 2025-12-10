Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.80 and last traded at GBX 213.74, with a volume of 258259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.37.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rahul Mathur bought 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 per share, with a total value of £2,654.82. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

