Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,433.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,116.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -55.24%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

