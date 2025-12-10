Defence (LON:ALRT) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 and last traded at GBX 1.36. 15,604,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72,265,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30.

Defence Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

About Defence

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.