United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total transaction of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00.
- On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00.
Shares of UTHR opened at $476.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $492.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
