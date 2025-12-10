United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total transaction of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00.

On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00.

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $476.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $492.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

