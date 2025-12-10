Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Major Shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 70,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,469,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,697,247.41. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

AIP stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 24.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 109.6% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

