TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of TD SYNNEX worth $101,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,340,000 after buying an additional 759,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,518 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $3,050,350 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

