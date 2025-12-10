Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.98% of OUTFRONT Media worth $108,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $6,922,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 436,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 93,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,873.48. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

