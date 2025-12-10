Natixis Makes New $6 Million Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Natixis bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 673,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 71,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $3,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

