Brokerages Set Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target at $37.57

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.5556.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Pharvaris stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -2.80. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

