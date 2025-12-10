Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,759 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,433 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,130,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,997. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

