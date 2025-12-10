Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1720.35, suggesting that its stock price is 172,135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) 0.00 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

