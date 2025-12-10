DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.0350.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on DAQO New Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. New Street Research set a $15.40 price target on DAQO New Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get DAQO New Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DQ

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. DAQO New Energy has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.66.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 777.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DAQO New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAQO New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.