Natixis Acquires 11,889 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Natixis raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

BR stock opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.33 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

