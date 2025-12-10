Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Natixis reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

