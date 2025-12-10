Natixis Buys 10,460 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $246.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

