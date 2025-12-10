Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 292,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Centene by 27.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 728,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 157,307 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,724,000 after buying an additional 199,016 shares during the period. Finally, Veltria Advisors Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

