Natixis Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Natixis increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PDD were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in PDD by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

