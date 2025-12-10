Natixis Sells 13,458 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Natixis lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,839,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,067,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3206 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.