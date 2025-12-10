Natixis Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $127,152,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $93,719,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

