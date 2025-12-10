Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Ossiam boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $476,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,222 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens set a $173.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

