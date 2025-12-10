Natixis Takes $9.46 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Natixis bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.98.

Shares of LULU opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

