Natixis Takes $9.46 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Natixis bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72.
About lululemon athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.