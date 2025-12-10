Natixis Sells 186,489 Shares of TELUS Corporation $TU

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186,489 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TELUS were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,588,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 208,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in TELUS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,529,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 167,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TELUS by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,450,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Natl Bk Canada raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TELUS stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 216.36%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

