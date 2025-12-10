Ossiam Purchases 12,986 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Ossiam boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,317,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 13.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

