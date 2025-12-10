FedEx Corporation $FDX Stake Cut by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,705,391,000 after buying an additional 211,165 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $275.27 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

