Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cencora were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

