Ossiam Sells 104,694 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,694 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,736,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after purchasing an additional 446,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,525 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 747,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,761 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AMP opened at $478.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

