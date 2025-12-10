Ossiam Buys 5,113 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7,631.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.81.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $611.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $665.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

