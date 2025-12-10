Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,011 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,252,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,044,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 76.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 130,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 133.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 855,143 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes sold 15,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 120,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,764.52. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melanie Gloria sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $298,226.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 173,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,329.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $1,308,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

