Ossiam Acquires 1,995 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Ossiam increased its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 61.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 12.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $6,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HUBB opened at $438.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day moving average of $425.49.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

