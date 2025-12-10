Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Ossiam lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,333 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $1,228,177,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,464 shares of company stock valued at $38,250,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

