Ossiam Has $1.99 Million Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Stacy Taffet acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

