D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,411,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,883,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,046.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 1,402,156 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $14,349,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.57. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 806,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $23,277,534.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,520.55. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,813 shares of company stock worth $39,774,206. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

