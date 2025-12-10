Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 910,644 Shares of Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 352,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 17.6% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 34,542.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 271,852 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.45. Eastman Kodak Company has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,941.10. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger W. Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,128. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KODK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

