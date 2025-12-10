527,151 Shares in Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 527,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Chagee in the second quarter worth approximately $11,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000.

Get Chagee alerts:

Chagee Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Chagee Dividend Announcement

Chagee ( NASDAQ:CHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $450.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Chagee’s payout ratio is currently 98.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie started coverage on Chagee in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chagee in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Chagee

About Chagee

(Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.